  • Sierrasim Simulation - SKCC Camilo Daza Airport For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-31-2020 01:52 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Camilo Daza International Airport (Spanish: Aeropuerto Internacional Camilo Daza) (IATA: CUC, ICAO: SKCC) is a civil airport located in Cúcuta, Colombia. The airport serves the Norte de Santander Department. It is named after Colombian aviation pioneer Camilo Daza.

    The airport has international facilities and is able to operate general aviation flights to international destinations.

    Features

    • Photorealistic ground textures based on aerial images
    • PBR textures
    • Airport objects
    • Optimized for good performance
    • Sloped runway
    • Realistic night lighting

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

