X-Crafts Offers Free Preview Of E140

This model gives you a chance to download and load the model inside of X-Plane, so that you can see it before you decide to buy it.

You cannot fly this model because it has no instruments, no plugins, and the flight model is replaced with a shape of a carrot.

It will also give you a good idea of the frame rates you would be getting on your system. Please note that frame rates of the full version which includes all the plugins and instruments may be a bit lower.

All of the ERJs have more or less the same frame rates. So if you can run this E140, you will be able to run any of them.

INCLUDED Features

Again, you cannot fly this model. The flight model literally has the shape of a carrot. Granted, carrots are quite aerodynamic, but unfortunately the only thing they can do is fall (with style).

All objects and textures included.

You can move the control surfaces (flaps, spoilers, ailerons, elevators, rudder).

You can open/close all doors by clicking on them (while in the 3D cockpit view).

You can control the interior and exterior lights using the knobs and switches in the cockpit and in the cabin.

You can turn the batteries on and off (to provide power to the panel and cockpit lights).

There are 10 golden tickets hidden all around the aircraft, try finding them all. Very few people have found all of them!

You can also turn the whole aircraft into a giant carrot, if you find the big red button which is hidden somewhere in the aircraft

The model will self destruct after three loads.

NOT INCLUDED Features

No manipulators other than the ones mentioned above are included.

No instruments, plugins or FMS are included.

No sounds are included.

