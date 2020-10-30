  • X-Crafts Offers Free Preview Of E140

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-31-2020 09:48 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    X-Crafts Offers Free Preview Of E140

    This model gives you a chance to download and load the model inside of X-Plane, so that you can see it before you decide to buy it.

    You cannot fly this model because it has no instruments, no plugins, and the flight model is replaced with a shape of a carrot.

    It will also give you a good idea of the frame rates you would be getting on your system. Please note that frame rates of the full version which includes all the plugins and instruments may be a bit lower.

    All of the ERJs have more or less the same frame rates. So if you can run this E140, you will be able to run any of them.

    INCLUDED Features

    • Again, you cannot fly this model. The flight model literally has the shape of a carrot. Granted, carrots are quite aerodynamic, but unfortunately the only thing they can do is fall (with style).
    • All objects and textures included.
    • You can move the control surfaces (flaps, spoilers, ailerons, elevators, rudder).
    • You can open/close all doors by clicking on them (while in the 3D cockpit view).
    • You can control the interior and exterior lights using the knobs and switches in the cockpit and in the cabin.
    • You can turn the batteries on and off (to provide power to the panel and cockpit lights).
    • There are 10 golden tickets hidden all around the aircraft, try finding them all. Very few people have found all of them!
    • You can also turn the whole aircraft into a giant carrot, if you find the big red button which is hidden somewhere in the aircraft
    • The model will self destruct after three loads.

    NOT INCLUDED Features

    • No manipulators other than the ones mentioned above are included.
    • No instruments, plugins or FMS are included.
    • No sounds are included.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020
    Tags: e140, x-crafts

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fly-in flysimware fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks studios taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    173ABN

    I need some questions getting back to Flight Simulator

    Thread Starter: 173ABN

    I have not done any playing for years. Everything is out dated. I have at hand, tower, Ipad and xbox. The tower is 8-10 years old. I just want to get...

    Last Post By: W2DR Today, 11:29 AM Go to last post
    bobraw776

    New Update Has killed my A320

    Thread Starter: bobraw776

    My Flybywire A32n no longer works after this update. MCDU disabled and APU not available. Have deleted the asobo a320 and reinstalled. Have deleted...

    Last Post By: marjal Today, 11:27 AM Go to last post
    AndyB54

    Problems with the 172's after UPDATE 1.10.7.0

    Thread Starter: AndyB54

    It is NOT the sensitivity of the joystick. I can tweek that. I have flown the 172 without problems prior to the newest update 1.10.7.0 Even if I...

    Last Post By: marjal Today, 11:26 AM Go to last post
    dea

    new update - sensitivities really awful this time

    Thread Starter: dea

    the new update made the planes unflyable for me. First step, adjust the sensitivities in game, helps a bit. Then have to go into each plane's...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 10:49 AM Go to last post