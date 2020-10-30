  • MSFS October 30th, 2020 Development Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-31-2020 08:09 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    MSFS October 30th, 2020 Development Update

    Update #5 released yesterday and an issue with custom input profiles was discovered, causing some crashes with certain 3rd party peripherals. The team has been hard at work to address this issue and a hotfix is scheduled for release this weekend. As always, if you see or experience any issues, please contact us via Zendesk or the forums and we will do our best to address it! Thank you for your patience as we move forward together.

    Update 5 Release Notes

    Update #5 is officially out. Release Notes for Update #5 can be found here.

    Around The World Episode 6: South America, Central America, And The Caribbean

    SDK Update

    The SDK team continues to work on many areas of the SDK based on input from the third party developer community. Recent work focused on:

    DevMode:

    • We are working on the rework of the Console with specific focus on its layout and ergonomics.
    • A dedicated team is finalizing the first internal version of the forthcoming Node-based Visual Effects System.
    • Improvements, new options, and small features continue to be added here and there in tools. To highlight just one, there is a new LOD debug option when testing your models in-sim.
    • As a background task, the DevMode team is always working on improving the overall stability of the DevMode, giving special focus to the Project Editor, the Scenery Editor, and the Aircraft Editor. The community’s feedback continues to be helpful in identifying & fixing bugs and thus making the tools better.

    WebAssembly:

    • Fixed mouse middle/right button click events.
    • Implemented the GDI+ DrawImage function.
    • Implementing a different in-game compilation process to decrease iteration times.
    • Benchmarking some typical algorithm/functions to assess potential run-time speed improvements.
    • Implementing some additional WASI functions that were not yet supported

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS
    Tags: mfs, microsoft, msfs

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks studios taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    andyjohnston

    Icing

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    Brrr...

    Last Post By: darrenvox Today, 09:52 AM Go to last post
    learpilot

    Is There A New XPlane Coming ????

    Thread Starter: learpilot

    I have been using MSFS 2020 and although the scenery is spectacular nothing else is good and whatever else works it doesn't work very well.I am so...

    Last Post By: Legoman52 Today, 09:35 AM Go to last post
    Rebrecs

    New guy can't turn the autopilot on from joystick

    Thread Starter: Rebrecs

    Hi all, I have been flying FSX. I recently purchased X-Plane. I would have very likely started with X-Plane but my system couldn't deliver what...

    Last Post By: Legoman52 Today, 09:27 AM Go to last post
    dea

    new update - sensitivities really awful this time

    Thread Starter: dea

    the new update made the planes unflyable for me. First step, adjust the sensitivities in game, helps a bit. Then have to go into each plane's...

    Last Post By: davidc2 Today, 09:16 AM Go to last post