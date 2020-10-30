MSFS October 30th, 2020 Development Update

Update #5 released yesterday and an issue with custom input profiles was discovered, causing some crashes with certain 3rd party peripherals. The team has been hard at work to address this issue and a hotfix is scheduled for release this weekend. As always, if you see or experience any issues, please contact us via Zendesk or the forums and we will do our best to address it! Thank you for your patience as we move forward together.

Update 5 Release Notes

Update #5 is officially out. Release Notes for Update #5 can be found here.

Around The World Episode 6: South America, Central America, And The Caribbean

SDK Update

The SDK team continues to work on many areas of the SDK based on input from the third party developer community. Recent work focused on:

DevMode:

We are working on the rework of the Console with specific focus on its layout and ergonomics.

A dedicated team is finalizing the first internal version of the forthcoming Node-based Visual Effects System.

Improvements, new options, and small features continue to be added here and there in tools. To highlight just one, there is a new LOD debug option when testing your models in-sim.

As a background task, the DevMode team is always working on improving the overall stability of the DevMode, giving special focus to the Project Editor, the Scenery Editor, and the Aircraft Editor. The community’s feedback continues to be helpful in identifying & fixing bugs and thus making the tools better.

WebAssembly:

Fixed mouse middle/right button click events.

Implemented the GDI+ DrawImage function.

Implementing a different in-game compilation process to decrease iteration times.

Benchmarking some typical algorithm/functions to assess potential run-time speed improvements.

Implementing some additional WASI functions that were not yet supported

