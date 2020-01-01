Airfoillabs Updates King Air 350 For X-Plane

Long time we haven´t posted anything due to our intensive work on major update of KA350 and Product Manager along with some more new products being developed. To be perfectly honest with you also the current situation with covid, lock downs and home office made us a bit delayed.

But now we are happy to announce that we just released a major update of Product Manager and King Air 350 together with its compactibility with Vulkan/Metal.

We are very glad to announce that the core of our development "xjet" plugin and "Product Manager" were updated for Vulkan and Metal compatibility. What it means? It means mainly that our products will be compatible soon, including the long awaited update of our King Air 350 (few hours to release). We have also introduced several other fixes.

