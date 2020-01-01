CloudSurf Asia Simulations Releases Singapore Downtown

Our Singapore Downtown for MSFS is now released! Check it out on our website! If you previously bought our Mega Singapore Scenery for X-Plane 11, you are entitled for a 30% discount.
Scenery Features
- Hand Built from scratch for MSFS
- Hundreds of High Quality Authentic 3D Models
- High Definition Textures using 2K-4K Resolution
- Every single object is in FULL PBR Materials
- Stunning Night Lighting effects based on real life data
- Built with native Microsoft Simulator SDK
Enhanced Locations
- Marina Bay
- Marina Square
- Gardens By The Bay
- SATS Cruise
- Ports
- Sentosa Island
- Vivo City
- Cable Cars
- National Stadium
- Hundreds of Sky scrapers along Marina Coastline
- Cargo ships, Cruise Ships & Yatch