CloudSurf Asia Simulations Releases Singapore Downtown

Our Singapore Downtown for MSFS is now released! Check it out on our website! If you previously bought our Mega Singapore Scenery for X-Plane 11, you are entitled for a 30% discount.

Scenery Features

Hand Built from scratch for MSFS

Hundreds of High Quality Authentic 3D Models

High Definition Textures using 2K-4K Resolution

Every single object is in FULL PBR Materials

Stunning Night Lighting effects based on real life data

Built with native Microsoft Simulator SDK

Enhanced Locations

Marina Bay

Marina Square

Gardens By The Bay

SATS Cruise

Ports

Sentosa Island

Vivo City

Cable Cars

National Stadium

Hundreds of Sky scrapers along Marina Coastline

Cargo ships, Cruise Ships & Yatch

