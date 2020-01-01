SamScene3D Releases Hong Kong For MSFS

The Hong Kong City Times scenery shows the real environment of Hong Kong today. It shows the side of Hong Kong in the new era, therefore the old Kai Tak Airport is not included, instead it includes the modern new area of Kai Tak nowadays.

Features

Over 300 custom iconic buildings and apartments

Many famous museums, buildings, apartments, hotels, banks, landmarks in Hong Kong island and Kowloon area

Beautiful and detailed Victoria harbour area

Hong Kong major bridges

All buildings with PBR material

Beautiful night effects

Animated Hong Kong star ferry acrossing the sea

Hong Kong styled buildings and apartments in New Territory such as Tuen Mun, Yuen Long, Sha Tin and Tai Po, more will be added in the future

Many major landmarks included but not in the screenshots, find them yourself and be surprised!

If you cannot find your favorite landmarks please don't worry, it is keep updating and will be free!

Bonus: a very simple design of VHHH is included and it is an option to install!

Source

SamScene3D Announces Tokyo Landmarks

SamScene3D Releases Shanghai City Times For FSX/P3D