Gaya Simulations Teams With Terrainy Studios

We are thrilled to announce our new exciting partnership with Terrainy Studios developing Samos Airport (LGSM) for Microsoft Flight Simulator. More info to come!

Our prayers go out to the families in Samos and Izmir who have been struck by this terrible disaster. By sharing these previews with you today, Terrainy Studios as a Greek company and Gaya Simulations stand with the citizens of Samos and Izmir through these rough times.

