FS2Crew Releases Pushback Express v1.2 For MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-30-2020 11:32 AM  
    FS2Crew - Pushback Express for MSFS

    Big FS2Crew - Pushback Express NOTAM!

    Pushback Express v1.2 for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator has just been released!

    Change Log for V1.2:

    1. Free Voice Control! (Supports English US, UK and AU) for the Microsoft Flight Simulator version. You can also speak in native German, French and Spanish! Voice Control is optional. You can still use Menu Control.

    Note: These are all the languages supported by the Microsoft Speech Recognition system. We'd love to do Russian and Italian, but I'm afraid Microsoft just doesn't support those languages for speech recognition.

    If you want to know what Voice Control looks like in action, just watch the video.

    2. Minor bug fixes.

    Very important: you must uninstall the old version prior to installing Version 1.2! Do NOT forget to do that!

    Have a great weekend, and enjoy "talking" to your new ground crew in MSFS. The ground crew guy is quite the conversionalist, just don't expect to discuss Wittgenstein or anything. Next item on our to-do list for Pushback Express is getting our animated people operational in MSFS...

    Purchase FS2Crew - Pushback Express for MSFS

    FlightSim.Com Store Customers: If you purchased this already, all you need to do to upgrade is login to your store account, click on "My Account" to find the download link and then download and install again. Do make sure to uninstall the previous version first.

