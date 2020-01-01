Aerosoft is one of many publishers participating in our annual Halloween Sale at the FlightSim.Com Store. They publish a wide variety of products, though only a few of them are on sale and for a few days only, with a discount of 30%. Please use the list below for what is on sale:
- Airport Anchorage XP
- Airport Dallas/Fort Worth International XP
- Airport Vitoria-Foronda XP
- Airport Wilmington International XP
- Anchorage Professional
- Anchorage X
- Antarctica X for FSX and P3D v4/v5
- Approaching Quito
- Aspen Extended
- Aspen XP
- Charlottetown XP
- English Electric Lightning F3
- English Electric Lightning F6
- English Electric Lightning T5
- Flight Sim Commander 10
- FSDG - Keflavik X
- My Traffic 2013
- Nassau X
- Professional Flight Planner X
- Zagreb Professional