    Stanley777

    Multiple windows; Recording of flights

    Thread Starter: Stanley777

    Hi everyone, When I use to fly FSX, I used these two helpful features: One of them made multiple windows available. That way, you could see an...

    Last Post By: Stanley777 Today, 09:26 AM Go to last post
    ralphie1313

    World View

    Thread Starter: ralphie1313

    IS there any kind of world view map? Also is there all the options menus at the top of the screen like the old fs?

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 09:21 AM Go to last post
    leuen

    Considering FS9 to be dead?

    Thread Starter: leuen

    I just was really suprised to notice that this site has removed the search key "FS2004" for "New Files" in Files Library. Welcome to the MS2020...

    Last Post By: DominicS Today, 09:00 AM Go to last post
    dea

    new update - sensitivities really awful this time

    Thread Starter: dea

    the new update made the planes unflyable for me. First step, adjust the sensitivities in game, helps a bit. Then have to go into each plane's...

    Last Post By: nsproles Today, 07:58 AM Go to last post