MSFS Update #5 Now Available

Release Notes (1.10.7.0) Update #5

Some packages in your community folder may not have been updated and, as a result, may have an unexpected impact on the title’s performance and behavior. Please move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title if you suffer from stability issues or long loading times.

Planes

Improved sensitivity and twitchiness of control surfaces for the Daher TBM 930, Cessna 152, Cessna 152 Aerobat, Cessna 172 classic and Cessna 172 G1000

Improved autopilot behavior for pitch management, altitude capture and stability for Cessna 208 B Grand Caravan EX, Cessna Citation Longitude, Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental and Daher TBM 930

Fixed Zlin Shock Ultra caution amber light which was always on

Fixed Cirrus SR22 windshield deicing not working

Fixed Cessna 152 flood light always ON during tutorials

Fixed aircraft avionics screens going blank in certain conditions

Fixed Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner APU fault light behavior

Unlocking longitudinal position of elevator to allow for “Canard” airplanes

UI

Press any key to start screen is now automatically skipped at launch

Option added to the Misc menu to switch between Metric and US standard units

Performances has been improved in plane selection menu and marketplace

The TrackIR can be enabled/disabled in the camera panel during flight

Cockpit tooltips can now be deactivated in the Accessibility options menu

Weather

Metar data refresh issue has been fixed

Installation Manager

Solved several installation issues that were affecting edge cases

We now display the download speed and amount of packages that are being downloaded

Input

Support for Thrustmaster TCA Quadrant Airbus Edition

Ability to move the origin of the sensitivity curve and change the sensitivity value on both side of the origin

Fix input values when using deadzones

Activity

All Landing challenge scores should now be properly tracked in the leaderboards

Marketplace

Quality of life updates for the marketplace

World

Motion blur has been added

New temporal anti-aliasing (TAA) has been implemented

The temporal upsampling has been fixed (when TAA is active with the render scale below 100%)

Night lighting has been improved

Water night reflections have been added

Huge hole in Brazil has been fixed

Known Issues

VNAV can overshoot the climb speed. Disconnecting the AP after take off and re engaging it will limit the overshoot impact

The Cessna Citation Longitude can be slightly below the glide slope as you get close to the airport

Once activated, the Switch to Mach units knob won’t return to knots on the Airbus A320neo

Live weather fails to save properly after restarting the game

UI fails to refresh after you Buy & Download any item, letting the download button appear

