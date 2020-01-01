  • Imaginesim Atlanta KATL Complete

    Imaginesim has announced that their Microsoft Flight Simulator scenery of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (KATL) is complete and going through the release process. Their currently planned MSFS 2020 release order is KATL Atlanta, WSSS Singapore, TBPB Barbados, KAUS Austin, KLGA LaGuardia, and last (because a lot of changes have been made) ZSPD Shanghai.

