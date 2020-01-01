LHSimulations Previews Budapest LHBP For MSFS

We are very happy to announce that we have became an official partner of Microsoft Flight Simulator. The newly released simulator, referred as MSFS 2020, in August shook up the entire flight simulator community and all developers including us. The official partnership means that in the future you will find our released sceneries in the in-game-store directly.

With fresh and full power we have started to work on the new "Budapest LHBP Airport Scenery 2020". This is not going to be a conversion only but a new version. So far the confirmed improvements are the following:

The new buildings constructed since the last update will be added (like new PIER, TNT and DHL Cargo building etc.)

High resolution textures (Instead of 1024×1024, we will have 2048×2048!!!)

Using the new PBR Materials (extremely realistic graphics, using the latest graphical engines capabilities)

Parallel to this we are working on the conversion of the smaller airports in Hungary like Győr-Pér (LHPR-LHBY), Sármellék (LHSM), Pécs (LHPP), Debrecen (LHDC) etc.

