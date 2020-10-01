  • Prepar3D v5.1 Now Available

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-29-2020  
    0 Comments

    Prepar3D v5.1 Now Available

    Prepar3D v5.1 brings a slew of new features and improvements across the entire platform. Enhanced Atmospherics is now default with improvements made to the entire system including better performance, lighting, reflections, and fidelity. The DX12 rendering engine has been further optimized offering additional performance and stability enhancements. Developers now have the ability to create panel and UI content using HTML5 and JavaScript opening up new possibilities for content creation and improving workflow. Multiplayer updates including vastly improved wingman and AI performance and the capability for headless mode hosting make multiplayer training scenarios even more immersive and scalable.

