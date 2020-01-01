Skysong Soundworks: A NOTAM About Audio/Legacy Audio In MSFS 2020

Hello Pilots,

I've had quite a few sim pilots writing in asking about purchasing and using my audio packages in MSFS 2020. This is what little I know right now. I spent a few weeks digging through the file system of the new sim. It was my original thinking that Asobo would use either FMOD or WWISE with this new software....they chose WWISE. It is more complex to work in but can produce really cool audio if done correctly. I'm an old dog now, we'll see if I can learn some new tricks...I'm not sure about it yet. I've spent some time in the other forums talking to a few other developers about how we are going to approach the add-on audio side of things.

What I can gather for now is when an add-on aircraft is produced the (Legacy Audio) .wav files have to be added to a (json) file in order for them to work. I purchased IndiaFoxtEcho's two recent releases and did some experimentation with the audio in those aircraft. I learned you cannot just add the old legacy sounds and sound cfg to an add-on aircraft and expect it to work...it won't. Its a bit like the audio work I did in Aerofly FS 2....I had to create the sounds then run them through a converter that was provided to me in the SDK. It works fairly well, but you do lose some of the high end definition by using this process. That is one of the things I've so loved about the original FS sound engine...the less you edited the sounds the more pure they were for the end user.

Okay....so what is my main point here? I, like many others are frustrated with the current state of the simulator. We are used to getting a new buggy and want to start taking it apart right away to see how the little bits inside work. Well we can't do that yet! We will have to wait until it is more stable and the SDK is ready for tinkering.

The other drawback is (LOAD TIMES) O.M.G. it would take me all day to do what used to take a few hours per work session. Very inhibitive at this point. I do hear some very good audio happening in this simulator...I feel I can still produce some great stuff and stay in the game a while longer which I would love to do. Even 24 years later I still have some fascination with simulators and the enjoyment they bring to us all.

In closing...no do not purchase my sound work to use in MSFS 2020...it won't work. For now we continue to produce audio for P3D, FSX SE, FS2004 and a bit for X-Plane 11.

Thanks for reading and please stay clear of COVID-19!

Cheers,

Aaron Swindle

Skysong Soundworks

