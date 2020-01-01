  • TDM Scenery Design Previews La Coruna

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-28-2020 10:51 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    TDM Scenery Design Previews La Caruna

    After several weeks of work, we already have the terminal and the technical block of La Coruna totally painted, a lot of work is behind this but we are very satisfied with the result.

    Do not be afraid, we still have to add the PBR materials so that these colors have the final touch, we also have to position the building correctly and flatten the ground so that everything is perfect.

    We still have a lot of work, but we are so happy to see you for the first time in the simulator that we wanted to share with all of you the results.

    TDM Scenery Design Previews La Caruna

    TDM Scenery Design Previews La Caruna

    Source
    TDM Scenery Design Releases Freeware Barinas For MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna dc designs dcs dcs world dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx piper pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Stevepariser

    Where is my premium delux ac I had before?

    Thread Starter: Stevepariser

    After using the complete program for about a month I received the famous ERROR message. Unable to communicate with the content servers. Out of action...

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 11:37 AM Go to last post
    natman1965

    Origin PC

    Thread Starter: natman1965

    Anyone using a PC from this company for flight sim. I ordered a slightly customized unit form them last week and all I have herd so far is order...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 11:25 AM Go to last post
    zswobbie1

    Cars Boats & planes to get into the site.

    Thread Starter: zswobbie1

    Hi all, I am having issues with ticking the boxes when trying to get into the site. Is there an easy way? It probably takes about 2-3 minutes before...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 11:21 AM Go to last post
    DominicS

    VOZ 1.8 Complete For FlightSim.com

    Thread Starter: DominicS

    Hi chaps, I have emailed the original team, and they have very kindly allowed FlightSim.com to host VOZ 1.8 (the final complete version). You...

    Last Post By: beroun Today, 10:35 AM Go to last post