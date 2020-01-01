TDM Scenery Design Previews La Coruna

After several weeks of work, we already have the terminal and the technical block of La Coruna totally painted, a lot of work is behind this but we are very satisfied with the result.

Do not be afraid, we still have to add the PBR materials so that these colors have the final touch, we also have to position the building correctly and flatten the ground so that everything is perfect.

We still have a lot of work, but we are so happy to see you for the first time in the simulator that we wanted to share with all of you the results.

