PILOT'S B314 - The Clipper Preview Video

Design group PILOT'S has released a fantastic trailer for their upcoming Boeing B314 for Prepar3D v4/v5:

The Boeing 314 Clipper was an American long-range flying boat produced by Boeing from 1938 to 1941. One of the largest aircraft of its time, it had the range to cross the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. For its wing, Boeing re-used the design from their earlier XB-15 bomber prototype.

