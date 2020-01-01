  • Just Flight Previews Hawk T1/A For Aerofly FS 2

    Nels_Anderson
    Just Flight, in partnership with Propair Flight, are excited to present the Hawk T1/A Advanced Trainer for Aerofly FS 2.

    Following on from their PA-28 and PA-38 series, Duchess Model 76 and C152 aircraft for Aerofly FS 2, this highly detailed simulation of the Hawk T1/A was developed by Just Flight's in-house team and Propair Flight following comprehensive, hands-on research with a real-world ex-RAF and ETPS Hawk T1.

    The Hawk T1 is a British-built single engine jet trainer with a two-man tandem cockpit. First flown in 1974, the Hawk has served as an advanced training aircraft for nearly 40 years. The design has proved to be highly successful, with over 900 examples of more than 10 variants sold to air forces in 18 countries, including the UK, Finland, India and Saudi Arabia. The Hawk T1 variant, first delivered to the RAF in 1976, continues to serve as an advanced jet and weapons trainer. Possibly the most well-known Hawk T1s are those flown by the world-famous RAF Red Arrows display team, which has been flying the Hawk T1 since 1979.

    The Hawk T1 has been modelled to an exceptional level of detail, featuring PBR materials with real-time environment reflections for superb quality and realism, 4096 x 4096 textures for the highest possible texture clarity, a variety of paint schemes (including the RAF and Red Arrows) and numerous animations.

    Source
