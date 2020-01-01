  • Fsdreamteam Updates Vancouver MSFS

    We just released a massive update for our Vancouver for MSFS. The scenery is now completely updated to 2020. Here's the list of additions:

    • Main Terminal Pier D extension added, complete with interiors.
    • Airside Operations building area added, including a working Wind generator.
    • Updated and added ground details in the West De-icing pad.
    • Added D5-D7-D9 taxiways at the start of RWY26L.
    • Added displaced threshold to RWY26L.
    • Added overrun areas to runways 13/31 ends.
    • Added Windsocks and ILS antennas.
    • Updated background and aprons around the former fire training area.
    • All Ground Markings for parking spots updated to current visual style.
    • All parking spots positions and numbers updated, to match current 2020 charts.
    • Many ground markings added or updated.
    • Added several GA parking spots in the south area of the airport.
    • Many new vehicle paths added or updated to match the airport changes.
    • Updated Magnetic variation to 2020. Fixed all ILS auto-approaches.
    • Added HSBC logos to jetways.
    • Added more varied textures for shops in the terminal interiors.
    • Fire Training airplane moved.

    The update can be downloaded now, by running the FSDT Live Update.

