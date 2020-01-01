Fsdreamteam Updates Vancouver MSFS

We just released a massive update for our Vancouver for MSFS. The scenery is now completely updated to 2020. Here's the list of additions:
- Main Terminal Pier D extension added, complete with interiors.
- Airside Operations building area added, including a working Wind generator.
- Updated and added ground details in the West De-icing pad.
- Added D5-D7-D9 taxiways at the start of RWY26L.
- Added displaced threshold to RWY26L.
- Added overrun areas to runways 13/31 ends.
- Added Windsocks and ILS antennas.
- Updated background and aprons around the former fire training area.
- All Ground Markings for parking spots updated to current visual style.
- All parking spots positions and numbers updated, to match current 2020 charts.
- Many ground markings added or updated.
- Added several GA parking spots in the south area of the airport.
- Many new vehicle paths added or updated to match the airport changes.
- Updated Magnetic variation to 2020. Fixed all ILS auto-approaches.
- Added HSBC logos to jetways.
- Added more varied textures for shops in the terminal interiors.
- Fire Training airplane moved.
The update can be downloaded now, by running the FSDT Live Update.
