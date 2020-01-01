  • Review: Taburet - Fishburn Airfield For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-29-2020 11:26 AM  
    0 Comments
    Fishburn Airfield

    Publisher: Taburet

    Review Author:
    Neil Birch

    Suggested Price:
    $11.49
    Buy Here

    Taburet - Fishburn Airfield for MSFS 2020

    Introduction

    Fishburn Airfield is a small, grass strip located in County Durham in the north of the UK and holds particularly fond memories for me as I flew into it about 40 years ago. It was also included in one of my early scenery collections for FS98 and then later on for FSX.

    The airfield is on the east coast of the country and is located a few miles inland from the seaside resorts of Hartlepool and the old mining town of Peterlee, so is ideally placed for touring the east coast of the UK.

    As airfields go, it's relatively new, having been opened in June 1995 by the then local MP and Leader of the Opposition Tony Blair. It was named as "Airfield Of The Year" by aviation magazine Flyer in 2004 for its welcoming atmosphere and bacon butties (very tasty but not particularly healthy).

    The airfield's single grass runway measures 2590 feet (790 m) and is at an elevation of 370 feet. From memory, I remember it sloping up to the west when I landed there, and the default mesh supplied by Flight Simulator 2020 certainly represents that well. From the air, the airfield is also relatively easy to find, being just east of a large quarry off the A1(M).

    Installation

    After purchasing the product from the FlightSim.Com Store, you are provided with a single zip file. With the file unzipped, it's just a simple case of placing the extracted folder into your Flight Simulator "Community" folder.

    As mentioned in my previous review, there is no need to add the airport in the simulator's scenery library (as in the case of previous versions of MSFS), as this is all done automatically for you.

    Documentation

    The single text document included in the package contains a brief introduction to the airfield, an installation guide, and a changelog.

    Looking Around

    Swapping the ultralight for a trusty bicycle, I made my way slowly up the country track to the airfield. As I approached, I noticed some custom made 3D cows to the left of me, along with appropriate fencing and vegetation. After making suitable noises at them and getting no response, I proceeded up to airfield.

    Taburet - Fishburn Airfield for MSFS 2020

    One of the most impressive features of this scenery, has to be the static de Havilland Venom located at the airfield's perimeter.

    Taburet - Fishburn Airfield for MSFS 2020

    Once the pinnacle of British aviation, it now a permanent fixture at the airfield.

