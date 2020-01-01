Infinite Flight 20.2 Released

In its second major update of the year, Infinite Flight has released version 20.2. It's an update that may seem to have widebody variants as the heroes, but if we dig deeper, there is much more at the core.

The overwhelming demand at Infinite Flight is for aircraft and how they're painted. Airliners are the first aviation experience for many. Even if the real-world single-engine pilot is honest, they might admit to first hopping in an airliner to give a new flight sim a try. This time around, Infinite Flight focused on some important quality-of-life improvements and a complete overhaul of user authentication. But, since the aircraft development team was cranking out more top-notch 777 variants, those are here too.

B77L/F/W

In the 20.1 update earlier this year, Infinite Flight launched the first major rework of the 777 family with the 777-200ER. With it came a new realistic sound pack and the sim's first fully animated Boeing cockpit. Now, users can enjoy a wide range of 777 aircraft with the addition of the B777-200LR, B777F, and B777-300ER. Many liveries have been updated with new registrations to match their real-world counterparts, and the fleet boasts 17 brand new paint jobs for this update.

B77L Liveries

Air Canada

Boeing

Crystal Luxury Air

Iraqi Airways

B77W Liveries

Air Canada

Air India

EgyptAir

Eva Air

Kuwait Airways

Saudia

United Airlines

B77F Liveries

ANA Cargo

DHL

Ethiopian Cargo

Eva Air Cargo

Saudi Cargo

Turkish Cargo

The above liveries are new. A full list of 777 liveries is shown in-app when selecting aircraft.

Feature Enhancements

Infinite Flight has paid close attention to its community and has given some existing features a few highly requested upgrades. The app's comprehensive camera system now features a drone camera for all aircraft. Drone cam, which comes with interior and exterior sounds, allows the user to position the camera anywhere they like around the aircraft, even in flight. This allows for footage and screenshots that were previously not possible while the aircraft was in flight. Combined with the replay system, which replays flights even in multiplayer, drone cam will give pilots full control over their Infinite Flight storytelling.

In another effort to create more realism in Infinite Flight, 20.2 contains some callsign selection changes. For GA flights, the callsign selection screen shows a full list of countries from which users can choose. The prefix for these country-specific callsigns will be automatically filled in, and the appropriate ID parameters displayed based on the real-world specifications.

Reworked User Authentication

Sometimes the features that require the most work aren't ones that users can immediately get excited about. One such upgrade for 20.2 is to Infinite Flight's user authentication system, which has been overhauled from the ground up. One of the challenges to working with both the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android is ensuring cross-platform compatibility, subscription handling, and a smooth user experience for everyone. Further, server/backend updates are needed to keep up with the growing number of users and to ensure that the app technology is modern so Infinite Flight developers can release regular updates efficiently.

A new authentication system allows Infinite Flight to offer subscription discounts, trial periods, and much more. In addition, integration with the sim's community forum means greater visibility for pilots and ATC, as well as easier identification of users in support situations.

Flight Plan Sharing

Sharing flight plans in Infinite Flight just got a lot easier! Infinite Flight pilots can now use the flight plan share icon to save to their device, send to another app or via other methods offered by iOS. Two-way ForeFlight compatibility means practicing with your EFB ahead of the actual flight is more convenient than ever. Flight Plan Sharing uses Garmin's FPL format, so users can explore other ways to use them with services like SimBrief and SkyVector.

20.2 Change Log

Full list of 20.2 additions, improvements, and fixes:

REWORKED B77F, B77W, B77L which include 17 new liveries, real 777 sound pack, animated cockpit with live instruments, improved flight physics, main gear steering, gear tilt, wing flex, and more. All are available to Infinite Flight Pro subscribers

NEW Interior and Exterior drone cameras for all aircraft, which follow the aircraft even while in flight!

NEW completely reworked login and user system with account linking to the Infinite Flight community forum

NEW account settings screen for managing callsign, subscription, account linking, and accessing statistics

NEW customizable configurations for the flight data info bar. Switch using the “Interface” systems menu

NEW warning sound prior to receiving violations

NEW battery information in info bar (iOS only) and for ATC and Angle of Attack (AOA) in info bar

NEW Anonymous mode for users with linked forum accounts who do not wish to show their username in flight

NEW ATC commands including departure in sequence

NEW iOS Flight plan sharing/saving, compatible with ForeFlight, and more

IMPROVED callsign system with country-specific filters and rules

IMPROVED Autopilot SPD mode can no longer be enabled on the ground

IMPROVED C172 power & high AoA behavior

IMPROVED “Unable to Communicate” no longer issues violation but disconnects user

IMPROVED A320 engine geometry

FIXED Map filters for ATC

FIXED Visual approaches for center

FIXED Bug where winds would sometimes be based on camera position rather than aircraft

FIXED Pushback bug which would allow forward momentum during pushback

FIXED Pronunciation of callsigns (KLM and DHL, letters in identifiers)

FIXED Autopilot issues from when control sensitivity settings were changed

FIXED Surface layer fog now updates smoothly between weather reporting stations

FIXED B777 flaps

UPDATED Display names have been removed. Linking your Infinite Flight Community account in settings now allows you to display your forum username while in flight

IMPROVED “WPT” for aircraft start position no longer added to flight plan as first waypoint when on the ground. Closest airport will be used if found

IMPROVED XCub can now land off-airport without warnings or violations

IMPROVED Better support for SmoothTrack with OpenTrack

IMPROVED Back end systems with server performance improvements and bug fixes

Infinite Flight User Guide

The Infinite Flight community has historically been a great source of help and instruction for new pilots. In addition to this, users can now reference a comprehensive set of user guides that range from launching the app for the first time to in-depth instructions on how to use instrument procedures. Visit infiniteflight.com/guide to get started.

About Infinite Flight

Infinite Flight brings mobile flight simulation and Air Traffic control to phones and tablets. Infinite Flight is a full-featured, multiplayer, mobile flight simulator for aviation lovers on the go. Enjoy the most comprehensive flight simulation experience available on mobile devices-whether you are a curious novice or an accomplished pilot. Fly alone in solo mode, or upgrade to the amazing Live multiplayer mode for the most engaging flying and ATC experience with other subscribers all around the world.

