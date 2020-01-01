IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ Update Under Development

As per our usual procedure, we took note of your feeback on the Long-EZ and we are moving forward with a product upgrade which will be released in a week or so. It is still WIP, but so far we have implemented the following changes:

Canopy glass material redone from scratch (unintentional pun) so that scratches are very light now. Fingerprints are now limited to very few areas (i.e. where they are likely to be in reality) and the overall look is way more clear.

Front panel texture redone completely and is now at a much higher res (still WIP in the picture...it needs some ageing to match the rest of the aircraft)

The polycount for some details (gauges bezels, air diffusers) has been increased so that they can hold better on 4K monitors.

Several parts have been retextured with Substance Painter

Added lubber line to the compass

Added an KAP-140 autopilot (but will only have very basic functionality - we are struggling with alt hold btw)

As I said, that is not all we have in the to-do list... but we think it is a (small) step in the right direction.

