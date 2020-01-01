  • IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ Update Under Development

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-26-2020 09:50 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ Update Under Development

    As per our usual procedure, we took note of your feeback on the Long-EZ and we are moving forward with a product upgrade which will be released in a week or so. It is still WIP, but so far we have implemented the following changes:

    • Canopy glass material redone from scratch (unintentional pun) so that scratches are very light now. Fingerprints are now limited to very few areas (i.e. where they are likely to be in reality) and the overall look is way more clear.
    • Front panel texture redone completely and is now at a much higher res (still WIP in the picture...it needs some ageing to match the rest of the aircraft)
    • The polycount for some details (gauges bezels, air diffusers) has been increased so that they can hold better on 4K monitors.
    • Several parts have been retextured with Substance Painter
    • Added lubber line to the compass
    • Added an KAP-140 autopilot (but will only have very basic functionality - we are struggling with alt hold btw)

    As I said, that is not all we have in the to-do list... but we think it is a (small) step in the right direction.

    Source
    IndiaFoxtEcho MSFS 2020 Vision And Product Roadmap
    IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ For MSFS Now Available

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dc designs dcs dcs world dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fly-in fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks studios taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Philothing

    Jersey - A dip in the sea. No, literally!

    Thread Starter: Philothing

    Hello guys. I've just returned to FS2004 after years away. Flying due south out of the airport on Jersey you arrive at a bay. There's a drop in...

    Last Post By: Dijon76 Today, 10:47 AM Go to last post
    shb7

    Flightgear flight simulator

    Thread Starter: shb7

    I just got an advertisement in my email from amazon. It's for a flight simulator, called flightgear. I read some of the reviews on it, and I guess...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 10:37 AM Go to last post
    Rebrecs

    To Steam or not to Steam - that is the question

    Thread Starter: Rebrecs

    Honestly, I tried to do a search on Steam - to read what has been written and avoid having to ask, but.. As you might imagine the search returned...

    Last Post By: leuen Today, 10:32 AM Go to last post
    zswobbie1

    Troll Power

    Thread Starter: zswobbie1

    I thought that I should bring this to flightsim.com.. On SOH,...

    Last Post By: Skywatcher12 Today, 10:20 AM Go to last post