  • QualityWings Announces 787 Ultimate For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-26-2020 09:36 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    QualityWings Announces 787 Ultimate For MSFS

    Here we are well into the last quarter of a year that felt like three full years already. With all the challenges that life has presented us in all kinds of different ways this year, we do hope that all of you are doing well and staying safe.

    The year 2020 is a totally different one when looking at it from a flight simulation perspective. Asobo and Microsoft have delivered a truly remarkable piece of software and we're thrilled to see the Flight Simulator franchise return.

    QualityWings Announces 787 Ultimate For MSFS

    While we have been actively testing the pre-release versions of the new sim since early 2020, it has really only been with the last few iterations of the SDK that things have started to take shape.

    As with everything new it took us a while to become familiar with the sim, the tools, the processes, the limitations and the new possibilities. We wanted to take that time before making an announcement of any kind because of the many unknowns we've been confronted with.

    Anyways, a couple of months have passed and we're happy to show an initial glimpse of our work-in-progress of the Ultimate 787 for MSFS. Due to the amount of things that need to be completely reworked as well as several dependencies on the SDK, we currently estimate a release in Q2 2021.

    QualityWings Announces 787 Ultimate For MSFS

    Although we are in development for MSFS, we are still working on improvements and fixes for the current P3D/FSX versions of the 787.

    Source
    Review: QualityWings Ultimate 787 Collection

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dc designs dcs dcs world dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fly-in fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks studios taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Philothing

    Jersey - A dip in the sea. No, literally!

    Thread Starter: Philothing

    Hello guys. I've just returned to FS2004 after years away. Flying due south out of the airport on Jersey you arrive at a bay. There's a drop in...

    Last Post By: Dijon76 Today, 10:47 AM Go to last post
    shb7

    Flightgear flight simulator

    Thread Starter: shb7

    I just got an advertisement in my email from amazon. It's for a flight simulator, called flightgear. I read some of the reviews on it, and I guess...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 10:37 AM Go to last post
    Rebrecs

    To Steam or not to Steam - that is the question

    Thread Starter: Rebrecs

    Honestly, I tried to do a search on Steam - to read what has been written and avoid having to ask, but.. As you might imagine the search returned...

    Last Post By: leuen Today, 10:32 AM Go to last post
    zswobbie1

    Troll Power

    Thread Starter: zswobbie1

    I thought that I should bring this to flightsim.com.. On SOH,...

    Last Post By: Skywatcher12 Today, 10:20 AM Go to last post