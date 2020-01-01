Back in August Airworthy Designs announced they would be developing Saint Martin and Grand Case for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator. They continue to make progress and have just released some new screen shots of TNCM.
Back in August Airworthy Designs announced they would be developing Saint Martin and Grand Case for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator. They continue to make progress and have just released some new screen shots of TNCM.
I bought the Deluxe version of 2020 hoping to see fabulous improvements to my sim experience. WRONG!! Without making huge concessions to real world...Last Post By: stempski Today, 11:17 AM
I set up a flight from the south end of Sardinia to the north end of Corsica. Both islands have a maximum elevation of slightly over 8,500 feet. I...Last Post By: plainsman Today, 11:16 AM
Win10 20H2 update any thoughts? Shows up in Windows update. I will not update unless it is required by MSFS. Anyone here have any info?Last Post By: stempski Today, 11:14 AM
Not that I'm planning on uninstalling, but: Windows10 Control Panel has a feature for Uninstalling/Repairing a program. MSFS doesn't show up in...Last Post By: Yurikane Today, 11:04 AM