  PMDG Releases 737 NGXu BBJ Expansion

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-24-2020  
    0 Comments

    PMDG Releases 737 NGXu BBJ Expansion

    We are happy to announce that we have just released the PMDG 737 NGXu BBJ Expansion for use with Prepar3D v4 and Prepar3D v5.

    Just in time for you to do some VIP flying this weekend, we have pushed a full product range set of updates for the PMDG 737 NGXu product line, including the Base Package, 600/700 and CARGO expansion packages. I'll have a change list for you a bit later in the weekend, but this update cycle is targeted primarily at adding the BBJ airplanes to the product mix and handling a bunch of other cleanup details in the core 737 simulation. We also did quite a bit of work with the models in order to improve reflective qualities, PBR, texture mapping etc.

    The PMDG 737 NGXu BBJ Expansion brings you the BBJ and BBJ2 airplanes with both blended winglets and split scimitar winglets, customized BBJ interiors, auxilliary fuel tanks, VIP SUV ground vehicles and a whole lot more to expand your 737 flying experience. You can read the entire BBJ preview by checking our forum.

    Later this weekend we can talk a bit about VIP flying and how it will differ from your normal cattle-car airline flying experience. Until then- go grab yourself a BBJ at www.pmdg.com and we'll all meet out on the executive side of the airport where life is quite a bit more relaxed.

