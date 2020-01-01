VSKYLABS Update On F-19 Stealth Fighter

Meanwhile at VSKYLABS...Last preparations before taking off to another exciting test flight in the (Work In Progress) VSKYLABS F-19 Stealth Fighter (X-Plane 11). The 2015 project, which was initially developed for X-Plane 10, is being heavily re-designed and re-modeled so that it will fall in line with the latest VSKYLABS development standards, and with the latest X-Plane 11 features sets.

At the time, the F-19 was a fictional aircraft which was based on specialists and experts insights and estimations. A few years after it was introduced as a plastic kit-model and in the classic 80's 'F-19 Stealth Fighter' flight simulator game, the real stealth fighter, the F-117A was exposed to the public eye, and it was found that the envisioned F-19 concept was quite close to the *real thing*.

The VSKYLABS F-19 project is a fascinating scientific journey into the plausibility aspects of the aircraft, and although it represents a fictional concept, several real world fighter pilots are deeply involved in the making of it, bringing the most authentic and plausible characteristics to life, in X-Plane.

