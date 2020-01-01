  • VSKYLABS Update On F-19 Stealth Fighter

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-23-2020 10:53 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    VSKYLABS Update ON F-19 Stealth Fighter

    Meanwhile at VSKYLABS...Last preparations before taking off to another exciting test flight in the (Work In Progress) VSKYLABS F-19 Stealth Fighter (X-Plane 11). The 2015 project, which was initially developed for X-Plane 10, is being heavily re-designed and re-modeled so that it will fall in line with the latest VSKYLABS development standards, and with the latest X-Plane 11 features sets.

    At the time, the F-19 was a fictional aircraft which was based on specialists and experts insights and estimations. A few years after it was introduced as a plastic kit-model and in the classic 80's 'F-19 Stealth Fighter' flight simulator game, the real stealth fighter, the F-117A was exposed to the public eye, and it was found that the envisioned F-19 concept was quite close to the *real thing*.

    The VSKYLABS F-19 project is a fascinating scientific journey into the plausibility aspects of the aircraft, and although it represents a fictional concept, several real world fighter pilots are deeply involved in the making of it, bringing the most authentic and plausible characteristics to life, in X-Plane.

    Stay tuned for more exciting VSKYLABS F-19 Stealth Fighter Project development news!

    Source
    VSKYLABS F-19 Stealth Fighter Project For X-Plane 11
    VSKYLABS Icon-A5 Project for X-Plane 11 News

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dc designs dcs dcs world dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fly-in fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sim-wings simworks studios taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Rich Ace

    MS 2020 coming to XBox ???

    Thread Starter: Rich Ace

    I don't want to upgrade my computer, XBox seems like the answer. Does anyone know when MS 2020 will be released for XBox? How could I find info on...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 12:43 PM Go to last post
    leuen

    Considering FS9 to be dead?

    Thread Starter: leuen

    I just was really suprised to notice that this site has removed the search key "FS2004" for "New Files" in Files Library. Welcome to the MS2020...

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 12:21 PM Go to last post
    plainsman

    ATC Problem

    Thread Starter: plainsman

    I set up a flight from the south end of Sardinia to the north end of Corsica. Both islands have a maximum elevation of slightly over 8,500 feet. I...

    Last Post By: stinger2k2 Today, 12:21 PM Go to last post
    xrtc

    how to change parking position in airport

    Thread Starter: xrtc

    Hello folks ! I would like to change in a particular airport the position of the parking aircrafts.I attach a picture below of what the result i want...

    Last Post By: Roger Wensley Today, 12:14 PM Go to last post