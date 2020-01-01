Supercritical Simulations Group Updates 747-8 Anniversary Edition

SSG is pleased to announce the release of V2.2r3 with the following changes:
- Improved wing flex animation and behavior
- Improved flight dynamics
- VR implementation improved, now has hot spots in cockpit seats
- LNAV crosswinds behavior improved
- Option to select heading up or track up on the ND (via the tablet)
- "Direct to" option on FMS fixed
- ILS approach indicators on PFD improved
- You can now enter an aircraft weight in the approach page to check VREF speeds
- VNAV climb behavior after takeoff now has less oscillations
- Better track presentation on the ND
- Fix for engine nacelle oscillation when parked on the ground
- Fixed heading up command
- IRS switch movement does not block the ND after alignment procedure anymore