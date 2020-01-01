Supercritical Simulations Group Updates 747-8 Anniversary Edition

SSG is pleased to announce the release of V2.2r3 with the following changes:

Improved wing flex animation and behavior

Improved flight dynamics

VR implementation improved, now has hot spots in cockpit seats

LNAV crosswinds behavior improved

Option to select heading up or track up on the ND (via the tablet)

"Direct to" option on FMS fixed

ILS approach indicators on PFD improved

You can now enter an aircraft weight in the approach page to check VREF speeds

VNAV climb behavior after takeoff now has less oscillations

Better track presentation on the ND

Fix for engine nacelle oscillation when parked on the ground

Fixed heading up command

IRS switch movement does not block the ND after alignment procedure anymore

