    MSFS October 22 Development Update

    You’ve heard us say it a thousand times, “This is just the beginning,” and we mean it. Weekly Development posts will continue as we focus on providing updates to the sim on a regular basis and ingest your feedback daily. We are prepped to release Update #5 next week and will provide more details then. We aren’t going anywhere!

    Speaking of, our next live Developer Q&A is scheduled for next Wednesday, October 28th at 10:30am PDT. Scroll down to the Twitch section of this update for more information.

    Partnership Series Update

    The first seven episodes of our Partnership Series introduced key partners that helped us in the creation of Microsoft Flight Simulator like meteoblue (real-time weather system), Blackshark.ai (procedural building generation, etc.), VATSIM (online air traffic control and flying community), Bing Maps (satellite and aerial imagery as well as DEM), Textron (close partnership in the development of 10 of our 30 launch planes), Gaya Simulations (development of airports and POIs for World Updates), and Aerosoft (retail edition and feedback on our SDK).

    We could not have created the simulator without these teams and are very grateful for the fruitful partnerships we have formed with these experts during the past years of development. In the coming weeks and months, we will continue this series and will present our collaborations with Azure Cognitive Services, NAVBLUE, key third party partners, several plane manufacturers, peripheral makers, and a few surprises.

    Around The World Series Episode 5 – North America

    VR Closed Beta

    Good news! We are on track with our upcoming VR build and will be sending out emails next week to our first wave of VR testers. As a reminder, Wave 1 is for WMR (Windows Mixed Reality) VR users only and Wave 2 will be for non-WMR users. Stay tuned and we look forward to working with you.

    SDK Update

    The SDK team continues to improve many areas of the SDK based on input from the developer community. Recent work focused on:

    DevMode:

    • The new Export Window is ready and will be made available in a future update.
    • The node-based Visual Effects System is about ready to be used in production by the internal team. We will make it available broadly after the internal tests are complete.
    • Improvements, new options, and small features continue to be added here and there in tools. To list just one of them: an optional auto-hide behavior is currently being implemented for the DevMode bar.
    • As a background task the DevMode team is always working on improving the overall stability of the DevMode, giving a special focus to the Project Editor, the Scenery Editor, and the Aircraft Editor. The community’s feedback continues to be helpful to identify & fix bugs and thus make the tools better.

    WebAssembly:

    • The WASI layer filesystem functions have now all been implemented.
    • Mouse events are now forwarded to gauges through a new callback.
    • Preparing the new GDI+ implementation for release.

    New samples (windsock and bears) have been added to the SDK.

