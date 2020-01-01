  • FS Academy Releases IFR Training Program For MSFS

    FS Academy Releases IFR Training Program For MSFS

    Instrument flight training missions return, better than ever, with FS Academy - IFR for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    IFR is an all-new, study-level package to take your skills to the next level.

    Produced by a real airline captain, IFR gives you the knowledge and skills to fly like the professionals to get you home on those dark and rainy nights.

    Mirroring a real Instrument Rating course, IFR is an authentic training experience applicable to everything from a Cessna to a 747, covering both analog 'steam' gauges and modern glass cockpits. You'll begin in the conventionally equipped Cessna 152 before moving forwards to the glass cockpit Cessna 172 and multi-engine Diamond DA62.

    Use real techniques and Jeppesen charts to fly complex true to life procedures with your instructor guiding you every step of the way through a series of 12 authentic missions covering all you need to know, culminating in taking your virtual Instrument Rating Checkride with your examiner.

    The skills you will learn are transferable to practically any aircraft, from a Cessna 152 to a 747 and everything in between.

    Accompanied by a comprehensive ground school, begin with the basics of IFR flight before moving through the course and taking your virtual Instrument Rating check ride.

