Boundless Simulations - EGBB - Birmingham Airport for X-Plane 11

Welcome to Birmingham! This is by far our largest and most detailed project to date, as we recreate the UK’s 7th busiest airport and the gateway to the Midlands.

We have ensured all details have been included within the airport boundary, but we haven't stopped there. The package also extends to include Birmingham international Station, nearby hotels, offices, warehouses, the NEC and Resorts World Arena!

Features

Full PBR HD custom Ground textures

High quality Ortho background

Excellent FPS

Custom HD Trees

Custom Ground Polygons

Custom Terrain mesh including the iconic sloped runway (optional)

Full PBR HD custom buildings

Custom Road signs and lighting

Fully accurate night lighting

Includes NEC, Resorts world arena, nearby offices and warehouses

Fully accurate ground markings, including accurately modelled cracks / wear and tear

Enhanced Traffic Global compatibility*

Additional PBR water / puddle textures

Partially modelled building interiors

Custom static ground equipment (Jet2, Swissport etc).

Animated monorail (Air Rail Link)

All nearby hotels modelled

Thousands of accurately placed streetlights and road signs

