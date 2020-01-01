  • Boundless Simulations - EGBB - Birmingham Airport for X-Plane 11

    Welcome to Birmingham! This is by far our largest and most detailed project to date, as we recreate the UK’s 7th busiest airport and the gateway to the Midlands.

    We have ensured all details have been included within the airport boundary, but we haven't stopped there. The package also extends to include Birmingham international Station, nearby hotels, offices, warehouses, the NEC and Resorts World Arena!

    Boundless Simulations - EGBB - Birmingham Airport for X-Plane 11

    Boundless Simulations - EGBB - Birmingham Airport for X-Plane 11

    Features

    • Full PBR HD custom Ground textures
    • High quality Ortho background
    • Excellent FPS
    • Custom HD Trees
    • Custom Ground Polygons
    • Custom Terrain mesh including the iconic sloped runway (optional)
    • Full PBR HD custom buildings
    • Custom Road signs and lighting
    • Fully accurate night lighting
    • Includes NEC, Resorts world arena, nearby offices and warehouses
    • Fully accurate ground markings, including accurately modelled cracks / wear and tear
    • Enhanced Traffic Global compatibility*
    • Additional PBR water / puddle textures
    • Partially modelled building interiors
    • Custom static ground equipment (Jet2, Swissport etc).
    • Animated monorail (Air Rail Link)
    • All nearby hotels modelled
    • Thousands of accurately placed streetlights and road signs

    Boundless Simulations - EGBB - Birmingham Airport for X-Plane 11

    Boundless Simulations - EGBB - Birmingham Airport for X-Plane 11

    Purchase Boundless Simulations - EGBB - Birmingham Airport for X-Plane 11
    See other scenery from Boundless Simulations

