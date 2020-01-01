  • A1R Design - A1R A-15 for FSX/P3D

    A1R Design - A1R A-15 for FSX/P3D

    The A-15 is a single seat, mid-wing, V-tailed, FAI Open Class sailplane, was flown for the first time on March 26, 1960. The sailplane has excellent flight performance due to a number of design and technological innovations what allowed to compete against the best representatives of the class.

    In the early 1960's the A-15 set several records, including a world goal distance record of 714.023 km (444 mi), flown in June 1960. About 350 units were built.

    Features

    • Full FSX/FSX:SE and Prepar3D v2/v3/v4 compatibility
    • All materials with HD specular, bump and reflection maps
    • 5 different liveries
    • Custom sounds on cockpit switches, knobs, levers
    • Completely custom animated VC
    • All gauges are developed with 3D parts
    • Windshield and gauges reflections
    • Accurate flight dynamics
    • PDF User Guide

    Purchase A1R Design - A1R A-15 for FSX/P3D
    See other aircraft from A1R Design Bureau

