A1R Design - A1R A-15 for FSX/P3D

The A-15 is a single seat, mid-wing, V-tailed, FAI Open Class sailplane, was flown for the first time on March 26, 1960. The sailplane has excellent flight performance due to a number of design and technological innovations what allowed to compete against the best representatives of the class.

In the early 1960's the A-15 set several records, including a world goal distance record of 714.023 km (444 mi), flown in June 1960. About 350 units were built.

Features

Full FSX/FSX:SE and Prepar3D v2/v3/v4 compatibility

All materials with HD specular, bump and reflection maps

5 different liveries

Custom sounds on cockpit switches, knobs, levers

Completely custom animated VC

All gauges are developed with 3D parts

Windshield and gauges reflections

Accurate flight dynamics

PDF User Guide

Purchase A1R Design - A1R A-15 for FSX/P3D

See other aircraft from A1R Design Bureau