A1R Design - A1R A-15 for FSX/P3D

The A-15 is a single seat, mid-wing, V-tailed, FAI Open Class sailplane, was flown for the first time on March 26, 1960. The sailplane has excellent flight performance due to a number of design and technological innovations what allowed to compete against the best representatives of the class.
In the early 1960's the A-15 set several records, including a world goal distance record of 714.023 km (444 mi), flown in June 1960. About 350 units were built.
Features
- Full FSX/FSX:SE and Prepar3D v2/v3/v4 compatibility
- All materials with HD specular, bump and reflection maps
- 5 different liveries
- Custom sounds on cockpit switches, knobs, levers
- Completely custom animated VC
- All gauges are developed with 3D parts
- Windshield and gauges reflections
- Accurate flight dynamics
- PDF User Guide
