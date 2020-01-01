Aerosoft New Info On Airport Chania MSFS

Coming soon! Aerosoft Airport Chania will soon be our first Greek airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator. The international airport is located on the Akrotiri Peninsula, which belongs to the southern Greek island of Crete.

Until the release the first Work In Progress screen shots already give a good impression of what to expect!

Chania International Airport "Daskalogiannis" is an international airport located near Souda Bay on the Akrotiri peninsula of the Greek island of Crete, serving the city of Chania, 14 km away. It is a gateway to western Crete for an increasing number of tourists.

