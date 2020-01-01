Now announcing the arrival of KGSP - Greensville-Spartanburg for Microsoft Flight Simulator!
Features
- PBR lighting/taxiways
- 2020 airport layout (with exception to the new cargo ramp as more imagery is waiting to be obtained)
- Many different hand-crafted objects
- Ground clutter
- Proper airport data/logic (PAPI light positioning, AI taxipathing, etc.)
- HD buildings
- PBR Custom jetways
- Custom mesh work
- HDR night lighting
