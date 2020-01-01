Verticalsim Announces Greensville-Spartanburg MSFS

Now announcing the arrival of KGSP - Greensville-Spartanburg for Microsoft Flight Simulator!

Features

PBR lighting/taxiways

2020 airport layout (with exception to the new cargo ramp as more imagery is waiting to be obtained)

Many different hand-crafted objects

Ground clutter

Proper airport data/logic (PAPI light positioning, AI taxipathing, etc.)

HD buildings

PBR Custom jetways

Custom mesh work

HDR night lighting

