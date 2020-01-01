  • Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 1 for MSFS

    For lovers of grass strip flying here we have a comprehensive package from all around the UK. Designed for real and armchair pilots and is for challenging and improving your flying/navigational skills. If you're a real pilot, thanks to the excellent Bing scenery you can fly there before returning in real life.

    The airfields have been designed using mainly default objects and are built purely for fun. I have also taken the liberty of placing end numbers on some of the fields that are particularly difficult to find. Some of the airport codes are fictional.

    One last tip, leave your airport markers "OFF". There is no skill whatsoever in finding your airfield if you have a large marker pointing at it!

    Included Airfields

    1. Allensmore
    2. Arclid
    3. Ashley's Field
    4. Audley End
    5. Bakersfield
    6. Bedlands Gate
    7. Beeches Farm
    8. Bennington
    9. Berrier
    10. Berrow
    11. Binstead
    12. Blooms Farm
    13. Boughton North
    14. Bourne Park
    15. Bowland Fell Gliding Club
    16. Bowldown
    17. Braintree
    18. Brimpton
    19. Brook Farm
    20. Cae Mawr Tydden Hen
    21. Calton Moor
    22. Carr Valley
    23. Chilsfold
    24. Chirk
    25. Clacton
    26. Cockerham
    27. Crooke Farm
    28. Curry Rivel
    29. Deal
    30. Egton
    31. Elstree
    32. Felixkirk
    33. Freshwater
    34. Glassonby
    35. Glensanda
    36. Haywood
    37. Hollym
    38. Hook
    39. Horsey
    40. Houghton
    41. Ince
    42. Kingfisher’s Bridge
    43. Lumb in Rossendale
    44. Lundy
    45. Newton Pevril
    46. New York
    47. Northiam
    48. North Moor
    49. Oban
    50. Orchard House
    51. Over Farm

    Along with the scenery you also get a 112 page guide book in PDF format. The guide includes information on all the fields, including written details, charts and photos that will help you find and enjoy the scenery.

    Purchase Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 1 for MSFS
    Also available: Neil’s Tours – Wainwright’s Week for MSFS

