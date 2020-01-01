Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 1 for MSFS

For lovers of grass strip flying here we have a comprehensive package from all around the UK. Designed for real and armchair pilots and is for challenging and improving your flying/navigational skills. If you're a real pilot, thanks to the excellent Bing scenery you can fly there before returning in real life.

The airfields have been designed using mainly default objects and are built purely for fun. I have also taken the liberty of placing end numbers on some of the fields that are particularly difficult to find. Some of the airport codes are fictional.

One last tip, leave your airport markers "OFF". There is no skill whatsoever in finding your airfield if you have a large marker pointing at it!

Included Airfields

Allensmore Arclid Ashley's Field Audley End Bakersfield Bedlands Gate Beeches Farm Bennington Berrier Berrow Binstead Blooms Farm Boughton North Bourne Park Bowland Fell Gliding Club Bowldown Braintree Brimpton Brook Farm Cae Mawr Tydden Hen Calton Moor Carr Valley Chilsfold Chirk Clacton Cockerham Crooke Farm Curry Rivel Deal Egton Elstree Felixkirk Freshwater Glassonby Glensanda Haywood Hollym Hook Horsey Houghton Ince Kingfisher’s Bridge Lumb in Rossendale Lundy Newton Pevril New York Northiam North Moor Oban Orchard House Over Farm

Along with the scenery you also get a 112 page guide book in PDF format. The guide includes information on all the fields, including written details, charts and photos that will help you find and enjoy the scenery.

