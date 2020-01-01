TopSkills - Navigating With GPS for MSFS

Navigate Precisely Anywhere in Your Simulator
The Global Positioning System is used by military, commercial, and civilian pilots worldwide. Make your simulations as realistic as possible by using GPS navigation for your cross-country flights.
Navigate With the Garmin GPS Devices
Learn to use the Garmin GNS 530 and GNS 430 to navigate easily and precisely anywhere in the world like a real pilot.
- Read and decipher data on map screens
- Learn functions of buttons and knobs
- Change map and data screens
- Access detailed data about airports and waypoints
- Add waypoints en route
- Change destination en route
- Enable GPS in your OBI and autopilot
- Use en route, terminal, and approach phases
- And much more
Enjoy the Advantages of GPS Navigation
- Makes navigating easier and precise
- Enables direct routing
- Shows position, distances, speeds, and estimated times
- Removes guesswork
- Minimizes navigation errors
- Saves time
- Improves fuel efficiency
Learn From an Instructional Video
- Deliberately designed and constructed
- Well organized
- Scripted and edited narration
- Separate screens for each step
- Animated highlights for key concepts
- Clear explanations for everything
Compatible With Popular Software and Operating Systems
- Uses common video players such as Windows Media Player, RealPlayer, and WinAmp
- Instructions for use are included.
- For home flight simulation only
Limitations
This video focuses on using the GPS 530 and 430 devices for basic cross-country navigation in Microsoft Flight Simulator® 2020. It does not explain instrument approach procedures. Basic principles and methods can be applied to other GPS devices in other simulators.
Includes Transcript
Text of the entire video is included in PDF format for convenient referencing.
Includes Free V-Speed Card
- Most common general aviation V-Speeds
- Minimums, maximum, and optimums
- Listed by abbreviation alphabetically on one side
- Listed by abbreviation by relative speed on other side
- Clearly described
- Applies universally, not to any particular aircraft
- Free with purchase of this flight-sim video
