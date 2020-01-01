TopSkills - Navigating With GPS for MSFS

Navigate Precisely Anywhere in Your Simulator

The Global Positioning System is used by military, commercial, and civilian pilots worldwide. Make your simulations as realistic as possible by using GPS navigation for your cross-country flights.

Navigate With the Garmin GPS Devices

Learn to use the Garmin GNS 530 and GNS 430 to navigate easily and precisely anywhere in the world like a real pilot.

Read and decipher data on map screens

Learn functions of buttons and knobs

Change map and data screens

Access detailed data about airports and waypoints

Add waypoints en route

Change destination en route

Enable GPS in your OBI and autopilot

Use en route, terminal, and approach phases

And much more

Enjoy the Advantages of GPS Navigation

Makes navigating easier and precise

Enables direct routing

Shows position, distances, speeds, and estimated times

Removes guesswork

Minimizes navigation errors

Saves time

Improves fuel efficiency

Learn From an Instructional Video

Deliberately designed and constructed

Well organized

Scripted and edited narration

Separate screens for each step

Animated highlights for key concepts

Clear explanations for everything

Compatible With Popular Software and Operating Systems

Uses common video players such as Windows Media Player, RealPlayer, and WinAmp

Instructions for use are included.

For home flight simulation only

Limitations

This video focuses on using the GPS 530 and 430 devices for basic cross-country navigation in Microsoft Flight Simulator® 2020. It does not explain instrument approach procedures. Basic principles and methods can be applied to other GPS devices in other simulators.

Includes Transcript

Text of the entire video is included in PDF format for convenient referencing.

Includes Free V-Speed Card

Most common general aviation V-Speeds

Minimums, maximum, and optimums

Listed by abbreviation alphabetically on one side

Listed by abbreviation by relative speed on other side

Clearly described

Applies universally, not to any particular aircraft

Free with purchase of this flight-sim video

Purchase TopSkills - Navigating With GPS for MSFS

