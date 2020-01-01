Air Hauler 2 Updated

Changelog v2.0.0.27

This fixes an issue which was affecting job generation (so people weren't seeing jobs to/from their bases).

Changelog v2.0.0.26

Fixed issue with Owned Parts causing a DBNull error during transit

Fixed issue with missing country identifiers in scenery

Fixed issue whereby in-flight menu hotkey was not saved

You can now edit the aircraft Title and Manufacturer from Aircraft Details

You can now input a Type for an Aircraft which has no Type listed on import

Resolved issue with high fuel prices at airports (do a full default scenery import to re-base the costs)

Removed Save-in-flight function while it is re-written to account for Pax changes

Fixed an issue with the in-flight menu not displaying job status correctly

Resolved issue where the "Downloading Charts" splash wouldn't close

Added Humanitarian Delivery logging

Fixed issue with labling when editing aircraft details

AH2 now allows cargo loading up to 110% MTOW

AH2 will auto select aircraft at start airport when Fly Now on a cargo job

Fuel to load in the Network mode screen now shows the correct values

Aircraft Management now sorts correctly for the range and max pax columns

Fixed issue when importing Aircraft with no ICAO Type and subsequently purchasing/leasing one

Fixed issue when offloading cargo from an Aircraft which has ferry fuel as cargo on-board

AH2 now supports scenery importing in P3D4.5+

Fixed an error which could appear when constructing bases

AI pilots can now use pax config aircraft for cargo jobs

Added an indicator on the Cargo Loading screen to show if onward transport by road is available

Added a fix for non EN/US Windows installs for number settings showing incorrectly

When creating pax routes, the previously selected aircraft is re-slected after adding or removing a sector

You can now toggle on airport names along side the ICAOs in the Fleet Cargo tab

Added a "Fly self" button to the Cargo tab so you don't need to swap back to the details tab

Renamed the drop down on destination selection, to "Quick Find" and added the ICAOs of Cargo onboard to the dropdown

Added Kgs in addition to Lbs on the Cargo Loading screen for more stats

Add Kgs to Fuel Loading Complete dialog

Fixed issue with Distance not sorting correctly on the Available Missions screen

Adjusted decimal places on fuel capacities on several screens

Fixed with an issue with location reporting when flying future Pax sectors/routes.

Fixed issue which prevented random jobs from being generated

Resolved issue with buying and selling commodities

Fixed issue with assigned pilot not showing in Pax config aircraft

Fixed issue with production time for commodities not updating correctly on the manufacture window

You can now batch add ICAO codes to exclude from a text file (*.txt), ICAOs on individual lines

Added +/- zoom buttons to Stock and Parts finder map

You no longer loose the cash if you don't have permission to donate to a VA

"Crew Required" renamed to pilots required to avoid confusion on Pax Sector list

Pax Sector grid now selects first aircraft rather than "All" to reduce load times for large schedules

Pax sector map now defaults to first entry in list

The Ledger has now been separated from Company Finance to improve performance

Supply missions no longer show the "To ICAO" on the grid to avoid confusion

Fixed an issue where pax flights would continually be processed incorrectly so the company was paid multiple times for the same sector

Fixed issue where 1% of cargo would be lost when loading/unloading onto an aircraft with insufficient space available

Added ATM button to the new Ledger screen

