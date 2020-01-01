  • Gaya Simulations Teases Zurich Airport For MSFS

    Gaya Simulations Teases Zurich Airport For MSFS

    Gaya Simulations have teased us with a single image of their upcoming scenery of Zurich Airport for MSFS, along with a pending roadmap of their projects:

    We will announce our 6 months roadmap soon. Meanwhile, a quick teaser...

    Zurich Airport is the largest international airport of Switzerland and the principal hub of Swiss International Air Lines. It serves Zurich, Switzerland's largest city, and, with its surface transport links, much of the rest of the country. Zurich Airport has three runways: 16/34 of 3,700 m (12,100 ft) in length, 14/32 of 3,300 m (10,800 ft) in length, and 10/28 of 2,500 m (8,200 ft) in length. For most of the day and in most conditions, runway 14 is used for landings and runways, while 16 and 28 are used for takeoffs, although different patterns are used early morning and in the evenings.

