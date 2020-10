Airworthy Designs Early MSFS Previews Of Princess Juliana Airport

Early MSFS previews, everything subject to change (more to come soon).

Princess Juliana International Airport is the main airport on the Caribbean island of Saint Martin/Sint Maarten. The airport is located on the Dutch side of the island, in the country of Sint Maarten. In 2015, the airport handled 1,829,543 passengers and around 60,000 aircraft movements.

Source