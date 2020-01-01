Perfect Flight - King Air 350i eXtreme for MSFS

Here is the complete representation of the most popular business turboprop in the world. The King Air 350i is a twin turboprop engine executive aircraft utilizing an all metal airframe. The aircraft has provisions for up to nine passengers and their baggage plus a crew of two. It's certified for single pilot operation. Powerplants are two Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-60A turboprop engines with Hartzell four blade propellers and mounted in a nacelle on the center wing.

King Air 350 eXtreme offers you an exhaustive and realistic simulation experience with beautiful liveries – taken from real world – and a set of Discovery Flights “CUBA ESCAPE”, added in the ACTIVITIES/BUSH TRIP category and available directly in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Liveries

Ambulance Service of New South Wales

Eldorado Air

FCS Flight Calibration Service

KIA Motors

Kystverket Sundt Air

NOAA

Private N408SR

Rise Airline

Swiss Air

Switzerland Air Force

Titan Airways

China Xinjiang Airlines

Cuba State

CUBA ESCAPE Discovery Flights Pack

Product includes CUBA ESCAPE, a set of four Discovery Flights completely integrated with Microsoft Flight Simulator and located in the Activities/Bush Trips section of the main menu.

A complete tour of Cuba. From vintage cars to fragrant cigars, salsa your way from the colorful capital of Havana through the beautiful island of Cuba and surround yourself with history, music and mojitos in one of the world’s most unique places.

King Air 350i Official Documents

The documents accompanying the program include:

User Guide

Beech King Air 350 Checklist

Official King Air 350i Specification And Description (30 pages)

Official Garmin G1000 Pilot Guide (632 pages)

