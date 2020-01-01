Flight Planning For MSFS 2020 New Version Released

TopSkills has issued Version 1.1 of its new video, Flight Planning for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, with improved audio quality.

"Here is an example of my commitment to the highest quality for my users," says creator Bill Stack. "A user of my flight planning video for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 said the sound quality was tinny and needed post-production fine tuning. With my tinnitus, it sounded OK to me, so I asked several others. All but one said it sounded OK to them, and the original complainant was persistent. So I tried several methods of doctoring the sound with my audio software, but every attempt seemed worse instead of better. Finally I bought a new microphone and re-recorded the entire video. Everyone who had listened earlier said the new audio was much better, including the original complainant, and myself."

Previous buyers can download V1.1 from the FlightSim.Com Store. New users will enjoy the improved audio immediately.

Purchase TopSkills - Flight Planning with MSFS