  • Flight Planning For MSFS 2020 New Version Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-19-2020 10:21 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Flight Planning For MSFS 2020 New Version Released

    TopSkills has issued Version 1.1 of its new video, Flight Planning for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, with improved audio quality.

    "Here is an example of my commitment to the highest quality for my users," says creator Bill Stack. "A user of my flight planning video for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 said the sound quality was tinny and needed post-production fine tuning. With my tinnitus, it sounded OK to me, so I asked several others. All but one said it sounded OK to them, and the original complainant was persistent. So I tried several methods of doctoring the sound with my audio software, but every attempt seemed worse instead of better. Finally I bought a new microphone and re-recorded the entire video. Everyone who had listened earlier said the new audio was much better, including the original complainant, and myself."

    Previous buyers can download V1.1 from the FlightSim.Com Store. New users will enjoy the improved audio immediately.

    Purchase TopSkills - Flight Planning with MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS
    Tags: topskills

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna concorde dc designs dcs dcs world dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks studios stairport taburet torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    guzler

    No b787?

    Thread Starter: guzler

    Hi everyone, I keep seeing people talk about the 787 but I don't have it in the game, is this right? I bought the bigger base package that has...

    Last Post By: dogdish Today, 10:53 AM Go to last post
    2cvNation

    Utility to extract ILS, VOR and NDB information?

    Thread Starter: 2cvNation

    I can't find it, but can anyone please tell me whether there is a 'map' utility (as there was in FSX) from which one could quickly get ILS, VOR and...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 10:51 AM Go to last post
    Mac6737

    Can't Load Saved .FLT Files!!

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    EVERY TIME I try to load a saved flight, the sim crashes to desk! Any ideas out there? (Other than "Don't do that any more.") Mac6737

    Last Post By: Elvensmith Today, 10:37 AM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    KELP (El Paso) to KBRO (Brownsville, TX)

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Need to get back to Daytona Beach. Guess I'm spending the night here :cool: PART 1

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 08:27 AM Go to last post