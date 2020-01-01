PMDG 737 BBJ Preview

Today I have a small preview for you of the impending release of the PMDG 737NGXu BBJ Expansion Package that is just completing testing this week. Our BBJ is based upon the highly successful NGXu simulation and includes provides a completely different kind of flying than the stock passenger airplanes upon which the BBJ/BBJ2 are based.

For this expansion we have added a bunch of new features to let you access the full range of capabilities inherent to the business flying world; a full executive interior with customized lighting, VIP ground transportation vehicles, configurable aux fuel system, new standby indications, cockpit layout changes, electronic flight bag planning customized to the executive configuration, auxiliary fuel indication and ground operations modified to reflect the servicing requirements of a high-end VIP transportation vehicle.

This package is an expansion to the highly popular PMDG 737NGXu product line and requires only that you have the base package installed. (It is not dependent upon either the 600/700 or Cargo expansions.)

