Drzewiecki Design - RJAA Tokyo Narita for P3D v4/v5

RJAA Tokyo Narita P3D is a highly detailed scenery of RJAA Narita airport in Tokyo, Japan. This product is compatible with Lockheed Martin Prepar3D v4.4+ and v5.

Japan (Japanese: Nippon) is an island country in East Asia located in the northwest Pacific Ocean. It is bordered by the Sea of Japan to the west and extends from the Sea of Okhotsk in the north to the East China Sea and Taiwan in the south. Part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, Japan comprises an archipelago of 6,852 islands covering 377,975 square kilometers (145,937 sq mi); the country's five main islands, from north to south, are Hokkaido, Honshu, Shikoku, Kyushu, and Okinawa. Japan is the eleventh-most populous country in the world, as well as one of the most densely populated and urbanized.

Narita International Airport is an international airport serving the Greater Tokyo Area of Japan. It is located approximately 60 kilometers (37 mi) east of central Tokyo in Narita, Chiba. Narita is the busiest airport in Japan by international passenger and international cargo traffic. In 2018, Narita had 33.4 million international passengers and 2.2 million tonnes of international cargo. In 2018, Narita was also the second-busiest airport in Japan in terms of aircraft movements and the tenth-busiest air freight hub in the world. Its 4,000-meter (13,123 ft) main runway is the longest runway in Japan. Narita serves as the main international hub of Japan Airlines, All Nippon Airways and Nippon Cargo Airlines, and as a hub for low-cost carriers Jetstar Japan and Peach.

Features

High quality model of RJAA Narita airport in Tokyo, featuring the most up-to-date and version with extensive details throughout the whole airport area

Extensive though performance-friendly interior modeling at all terminal buildings, control towers and some hangars

SODE jetways, SODE VGDS compatibility, custom animations, advanced rwy/twy weather-dependent lighting, dynamic lighting, PBR materials, optional static aircraft with docked jetways, ground handling vehicles, extensive mesh design

