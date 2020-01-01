  • Drzewiecki Design - RJAA Tokyo Narita for P3D v4/v5

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-18-2020 06:11 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Drzewiecki Design - RJAA Tokyo Narita for P3D v4/v5

    RJAA Tokyo Narita P3D is a highly detailed scenery of RJAA Narita airport in Tokyo, Japan. This product is compatible with Lockheed Martin Prepar3D v4.4+ and v5.

    Japan (Japanese: Nippon) is an island country in East Asia located in the northwest Pacific Ocean. It is bordered by the Sea of Japan to the west and extends from the Sea of Okhotsk in the north to the East China Sea and Taiwan in the south. Part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, Japan comprises an archipelago of 6,852 islands covering 377,975 square kilometers (145,937 sq mi); the country's five main islands, from north to south, are Hokkaido, Honshu, Shikoku, Kyushu, and Okinawa. Japan is the eleventh-most populous country in the world, as well as one of the most densely populated and urbanized.

    Drzewiecki Design - RJAA Tokyo Narita for P3D v4/v5

    Drzewiecki Design - RJAA Tokyo Narita for P3D v4/v5

    Narita International Airport is an international airport serving the Greater Tokyo Area of Japan. It is located approximately 60 kilometers (37 mi) east of central Tokyo in Narita, Chiba. Narita is the busiest airport in Japan by international passenger and international cargo traffic. In 2018, Narita had 33.4 million international passengers and 2.2 million tonnes of international cargo. In 2018, Narita was also the second-busiest airport in Japan in terms of aircraft movements and the tenth-busiest air freight hub in the world. Its 4,000-meter (13,123 ft) main runway is the longest runway in Japan. Narita serves as the main international hub of Japan Airlines, All Nippon Airways and Nippon Cargo Airlines, and as a hub for low-cost carriers Jetstar Japan and Peach.

    Drzewiecki Design - RJAA Tokyo Narita for P3D v4/v5

    Features

    • High quality model of RJAA Narita airport in Tokyo, featuring the most up-to-date and version with extensive details throughout the whole airport area
    • Extensive though performance-friendly interior modeling at all terminal buildings, control towers and some hangars
    • SODE jetways, SODE VGDS compatibility, custom animations, advanced rwy/twy weather-dependent lighting, dynamic lighting, PBR materials, optional static aircraft with docked jetways, ground handling vehicles, extensive mesh design

    Drzewiecki Design - RJAA Tokyo Narita for P3D v4/v5

    Drzewiecki Design - RJAA Tokyo Narita for P3D v4/v5

    Purchase Drzewiecki Design - RJAA Tokyo Narita for P3D v4/v5
    See other Drzewiecki Design scenery for Prepar3D

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna concorde dc designs dcs dcs world dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fly-in flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sim-wings simworks studios taburet torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jfitler

    Avoiding Unpredictable Autopilot Operation

    Thread Starter: jfitler

    This may be old news, but I have found two actions that (for me) always result in an unstable autopilot, as well as workarounds I've found for each...

    Last Post By: jfitler Today, 07:02 PM Go to last post
    2cvNation

    Utility to extract ILS, VOR and NDB information?

    Thread Starter: 2cvNation

    I can't find it, but can anyone please tell me whether there is a 'map' utility (as there was in FSX) from which one could quickly get ILS, VOR and...

    Last Post By: JSkorna Today, 06:53 PM Go to last post
    pilotposer

    Milton Shupe

    Thread Starter: pilotposer

    Whenever I get the urge for something special to fly, I just go to "search all files" and type in Milton Shupe's name. Milton Shupe and company...

    Last Post By: Skywatcher12 Today, 06:52 PM Go to last post
    Mowgli22

    Old programs

    Thread Starter: Mowgli22

    Hi, I'm finally moving to Win 10. I intend to follow the instructions by Robin for re-installing FS9. I also intend to run FSX-SE, i have many...

    Last Post By: Skywatcher12 Today, 06:46 PM Go to last post