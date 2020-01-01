FSimStudios Previews Vancouver Airport

We have some news (and fresh screenshots) for you today of our upcoming Vancouver Intl. scenery for Prepar3D V4/V5 and Flight Simulator 2020 (MSFS). We have been hard at work over the past few weeks to deliver the most accurate depiction of Vancouver yet.

Features

First things first, we would like to point out that Vancouver for P3D will feature a large coverage area with 178 square kilometers of imagery and bolster an amazing depiction of downtown Vancouver with custom-made buildings.

The airport itself is fully updated as of August 2020. All the details you can expect to see in real life have been modeled, which includes the soon-to-be-finished Pier D. We will also be providing an update to include the latest work on Apron 6 soon after release.

In addition, Vancouver will also include:

Accurate modeling of the entire airport, based on thousands of photos from partners working at the airport

Outstanding texture quality, using native MSFS and P3D materials and techniques (including handcrafted textures with full PBR and in 4K resolution)

High resolution seasonal aerial photography

Immediate airport surroundings landmarks (including 5 custom-made bridges across the Fraser River, a shopping outlet right under the arrival path for 26R, and much more)

Release Date

As of the release date, we are excited to announce that we are planning a release on October 31st. The release for MSFS will come no longer than two weeks after. So mark your calendars, start your flight planning and prepare to be wowed!

Pricing

Now as for the pricing, we understand that most of you are still flying out of Prepar3D on a daily basis and that there are few airliners available yet for MSFS. We still want to be able to offer both versions for one price as opposed to upgrading in the long run. As a result, the P3D version will be 25USD$ and will include both P3D and MSFS (once released). If you prefer having the MSFS version only, the price will be 11USD$.

We are committed to make this product our most realistic and most beautiful product yet. It has been a long process in coming, but we are confident that you will love the feel and look of our product. For now, here are a couple of pictures taken this morning from Vancouver in MSFS.

