CloudSurf Asia Announces Singapore Downtown MSFS

Hello guys, our first product for MSFS is Singapore Downtown in extremely high definition! Packed with hundreds of authentic 3D models to represent the heart of Singapore as real as possible. The scenery is highly detailed textured from 2-4K full PBR with superb lighting effects at night based on how it look in real life. Coming soon!

All screenshots are our first preview and is still in heavy work progress! Share and let's bring Singapore to life!

