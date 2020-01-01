Orbx Releases Gothenburg Landvetter Airport MSFS

Renowned developer Marcus Nyberg makes his Microsoft Flight Simulator debut by bringing one of his most popular airfields to the new simulator.

We know many of you have been keenly anticipating the first of Marcus' work in Microsoft Flight Simulator, and with several of his other projects well under way (both existing and all-new destinations), we are confident that Goteborg will be just the first of your Swedish collection!,/p>

Brimming with exceptional detail and showcasing his masterful texture artistry, Marcus has packed Goteborg with many of the new features available in MSFS, including a complete suite of new PBR materials for all major components.

A terrain-defined runway, advanced dynamic lighting, complete AI functionality and stunning hand-coloured custom aerial imagery make use of the new sim's technology, whilst careful effort has been made to balance 4k detail with optimized performance. And of course, given it's well-known cold climate, Goteborg Landvetter has been designed with snow-weather compatibility in mind - perfect for your mid-January flights!

Serving as Sweden's second-busiest airport, Goteborg Landvetter Airport serves 7 million passengers annually to local, European and long-haul destinations. Located about 20km from the city centre, ESGG hosts over 40 airline operators.

Perfect for short hops across Scandinavia or heavy-metal flying further afield, Goteborg Landvetter is the first of our Swedish Series to come to MSFS, with more on the way!

Features

Exquisitely detailed 4k depiction of ESGG Gothenburg Landvetter Airport

Sweden's second-busiest airport, served by over 40 local and long-haul airlines

Ultra-detailed 4K textures with completely overhauled PBR texturing

Highly detailed ground poly with custom lines and markings

Interior modelling for main terminal

Beautiful hand-coloured custom aerial imagery

New custom static aircraft & GSE unique to Landvetter Airport

Stunning dynamic night lighting

Weather-influenced ground textures

Completely AI-compatible

Terrain-defined runway

Painstakingly optimised for very high performance

The first project for MSFS from renowned developer Marcus Nyberg

