FlyMex Software - Mexico City Landmarks MSFS Released

With an extension of more than 2,500 sq km and a population of near 22 million people, Mexico City is one of the largest cities in the world.

Immerse yourself in flight over Aztec land, places like "Bellas Artes Palace", the ancient "Mexico City Cathedral" (the biggest cathedral in America), "National Palace", "Chapultepec Castle and Park", "Teotihuacan pyramids", "Reforma skyscrapers and iconic buildings", "Santa Fe corporate area", "Insurgentes Avenue", "El centro" (including the 1950s LatinAmerican Tower), "Tlaltelolco", "Basilica", "Aztec Stadium", "Soumaya Museum"...literally hundreds of handmade and custom made buildings for a realistic flight experience over Mexico City.

