Virtualcol First Test Flight For MSFS

    We are proud to announce that today our first Beechcraft 99 Commuter product, fully re-developed for MSFS 2020, had a successful test flight on the exterior model. The interior model is still in development but we believe that this first product would be ready in mid-November, in the hope that no further issues will arise.

    Although the exterior modeling still requires details and adjustments, we believe that the new techniques that this simulator allows make the final finish of the model much easier. For example, for this version, we include decals for screws and rivets, which are necessary for the quality of the final product.

    The good news is that this process clarifies us a lot about the development process that we must follow for the next product that we hope to have in January of next year: Dash 8 Series, which we hope to have as soon as possible not only for this simulator version, also for FSX, and Prepar3D.

    Some pictures of the test this morning, after several weeks of test and modeling.

