  Fangzahn Aviation Studios Previews LGZA For MSFS 2020

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-17-2020 12:33 PM  
    Fangzahn Aviation StudiosPreviews LGZA For MSFS 2020

    Scenery developer Fangzahn Aviation Studios have released some preview images of their upcoming scenery of Zakynthos Airport (LGZA) for MSFS 2020. Whilst still in the development phase, it's already looking very impressive:

    Zakynthos International Airport "Dionysios Solomos" is an airport in Zakynthos, Greece.A The airport is close to the town and beach of Kalamaki.A The main approach into the airport is Runway 34. Aircraft usually have to fly over Laganas bay and make a 180-degree turn, before their final approach over sunbathing tourists on the busy Kalamaki beach.A Kalamaki beach is part of the National Marine Park of Zakynthos. The endangered loggerhead sea turtles (Caretta caretta) lay their eggs at the beaches of the marine park at night during the summer months. This has resulted in aircraft movement restrictions. Flights are not permitted to take off or land between 10:00PM to 5:00AM.

