Virtualcol Announces Autumn Sale

Aircraft designer Virtualcol has announced an autumn sale, with all of their add-ons now available at the FlightSim.Com Store at 30% off the regular price. This includes the best-selling Airbus A220 Series Pack for FSX/P3D and other popular planes like the Embraer E-Jets, Beechcraft 99 series, Dornier 328 and classics like the de Havilland DHC3 Otter.

