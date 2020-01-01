Gaya Simulations Presents Florence Airport For MSFS

Benvenuti in Toscana - Welcome to Tuscany!

What better way to explore one of Italy's most revered regions than at its heart in Florence, capital and most populous city.

Picked out with Microsoft Flight Simulator in mind, Florence's Airport is just minutes from the city center.

Perfect for low-and-slow VFR scenic flights, or convenient tourist travel from abroad to and from one of the Renaissance's great hubs in aircraft ranging from 152s to A320s. Florence is also very popular for business travellers.

An Italian hub for Vueling, and offering flights across Europe both seasonally and year-round, Florence is the perfect product for Microsoft Flight Simulator - offering a variety of airline and general aviation traffic.

Enjoy a challenging approach and proximity to a beautifully recreated cityscape in MSFS with Gaya Simulations' trademark industry leading quality, there's nothing better!

