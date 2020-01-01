Canadian Xpress Monthly Fly-in: Capitals of the East Coast II

This month, we continue our monthly fly-ins around Canada with part 2 of our 2-part fly-in tour of the Canada's East Coast.

Fredericton is the capital of the Canadian province of New Brunswick. The city is situated in the west-central portion of the province along the Saint John River, which flows west to east as it bisects the city. The river is the dominant natural feature of the area. One of the main urban centers in New Brunswick, the city had a population of 58,220. It is the third-largest city in the province after Moncton and Saint John.

Halifax, formally known as the Halifax Regional Municipality, is the capital of the Canadian province of Nova Scotia. It had a population of 403,131 in 2016, with 316,701 in the urban area centered on Halifax Harbour. Halifax is a major economic center in Atlantic Canada, with a large concentration of government services and private sector companies. Major employers and economic generators include the Department of National Defense, Dalhousie University, Saint Mary's University, the Halifax Shipyard, various levels of government, and the Port of Halifax. Agriculture, fishing, mining, forestry, and natural gas extraction are major resource industries found in the rural areas of the municipality.

Canadian Xpress® would like to invite all pilots to join us Saturday, October 31st at 10h00edt (14h00z) and 21h00edt (Sunday 01h00z) for our October 2020 fly-in where we will fly from Fredericton (CYFC) to Halifax (CYHZ).

This is an open invitation to all pilots no matter what your flying experience to attend this Canadian Xpress® sponsored event that will be flown on the VATSIM network.

More information regarding this event including charts and optional add-on scenery can be viewed by visiting the Monthly Fly-In page under Events at http://www.canadianxpress.ca.

